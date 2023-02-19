From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

SC TO HEAR NEET PG 2023 POSTPONEMENT PLEA ON MONDAY

Over the past few weeks, NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been requesting a postponement of the admission test, despite Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement that the government will not postpone the exam under any circumstances. On February 14, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) filed a petition in the Supreme Court to delay the medical examination by two to three months. This petition is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

MUMBAI RECORDS WORST POLLUTION LEVELS IN FOUR YEARS

Mumbai’s air quality was at its worst in four years in February, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. From February 1 to February 16, eight “poor" air days were recorded in Mumbai. At the same time in 2022 and 2021, Mumbai had just two days with “bad" AQI and none in 2020.

BBC I-T SURVEY

The BBC group’s financial performance, according to the government, is not in line with the size of its India operations. This Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) declaration was made a day after officials conducted a three-day survey at the offices of the British media company in Mumbai and Delhi. Based on the survey, discrepancies and inconsistencies in the transfer price documents that are related to how the organisation is operated in India were found.

MANISH SISODIA SUMMONED BY CBI IN LIQUOR SCAM CASE

The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 19 in the matter of the Delhi liquor scam. In August of last year, the CBI filed an FIR in a special court against Sisodia and 14 other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi, has vehemently denied the allegation that the Delhi government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured specific dealers who reportedly paid bribes for licences.

CBI MAKES 6 ARRESTS IN WEST BENGAL SSC SCAM CASE

In conjunction with its probe into suspected irregularities in recruitment made by the West Bengal Educational Service Commission (SSC), the CBI has detained six individuals. Those detained were reportedly operating as agents who solicited money from potential employees and helped them get jobs at various schools around the state.

