GK Capsule: From Parshuram Teerth Circuit to IND vs WI, Some Major Events From the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

General knowledge and current affairs form a major section of almost every entrance exam. Therefore to assist in the preparation of various entrances we have brought to you some major events from this week. Take a look at them below

UP Govt to Develop 500 km-long ‘Parshuram Teerth Circuit’

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to build a 500-kilometer Parshuram Circuit in the state. The route is said to pass through six districts and connect five important pilgrimage sites for devotees.

PM Modi Urges Judiciary to Speed Up Release of Undertrial Prisoners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the judiciary to expedite the discharge of undertrials who are being held in various jails awaiting legal aid. He also stated that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living. He made the announcements at the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet in New Delhi.

MiG-21 Bison aircraft to retire by September 30

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to retire a squadron of MiG-21 Bison aircraft by September 30. Following that, only three squadrons of the aircraft will remain in service, and they will be phased out by 2025. The decision was made in light of recent crashes. On Thursday, July 28, another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed, killing two pilots during a training sortie in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

At SCO Meet, Jaishankar Welcomes Iran

S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Tashkent on July 29. There he emphasised the importance of working together to address global and regional challenges, as well as including Iran in the SCO. Bringing Iran to the forum, according to Jaishankar, will increase its influence on the global market.

New York Declares ‘Disaster Emergency

Kathy Hochul, the governor of the state of New York declared a disaster emergency on Friday, July 29 due to the continued spread of monkeypox. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,487 cases of the rash-causing virus as of July 26.

INDIA’s win against West Indies

India defeated West Indies by 68 runs in the series-opening first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. India scored 190 for 6, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way with 64 off 44 balls and Dinesh Karthik scoring a quickfire 41 off 19 balls. Indian bowlers, on the other hand, removed the opposing side for 122 runs and 8 wickets.

