GK Capsule: From PM trip to Europe to India's Heatwave, Know Important Events of the Week

As the date of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 prelims inches closer, aspirants are busy giving final touches to their preparation. The CSE Prelims 2022 are slated to be held on June 5. With less than a month left, candidates must continuously keep themselves updated with all the latest news and events around the globe to be prepared for the current affairs section of the paper. If you are an UPSC aspirant, here’s your weekly dose of news from the past week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Europe

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-nation European tour participating in several bilateral meetings to boost ties in trade, energy, green technology and a range of other areas. PM Modi visited Germany, Denmark and France during his three-day trip where he held meetings with the nation heads and other leaders. On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland.

India- Nordic Summit

The second India-Nordic Summit was held at Christiansborg Palace in Denmark’s Copenhagen earlier this week on May 4. The summit was attended by PM Narendra Modi and prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The summit focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and the evolving global security scenario. The leaders discussed various aspects to promote multifaceted cooperation in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research and others.

LIC IPO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) began applications for its initial public offer, the country’s biggest ever, on May 4. The state-owned insurance company hopes to raise about Rs 21,000 crore from the market by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake. The Insurance behemoth was supposed to dilute its 5 per cent stake but dropped the plan due to choppy market conditions. The price band for the issue is Rs 902- 949 per equity. The application for LIC IPO will go till May 9, followed by allotment of shares on May 12 and listing on May 17. The issue has already been oversubscribed.

Heatwave Condition

After recording the hottest April in 122 years, central and northwestern India got some respite from the heatwave. However, the heatwave situation is set to return over parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the coming days. Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40. 2 degrees compared to its monthly average for April which is 37.3 degrees.

