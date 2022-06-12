GK Capsule: From Rajya Sabha Election to Sharp COVID-19 Spike, Here's all you Need to Know

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From the UPSC Civil Services Examination to SSC recruitment exams, the General knowledge questions feature in every competitive exam in the country. Being updated with the news around is crucial for government job aspirants and helps them have an upper edge over other candidates.

Rafel Nadal French Open Title

Rafel Nadal clinched his 14th french Open title defeating his Norwegian opponent Casper Rudd- 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. The win also took Nadal’s Grand Slam streak to a record 22 titles after having started it with a French Open victory against Roger Federer in 2006. At 36 years of age, Nadal is the oldest player to win at the Roland Garros tournament.

COVID-19 cases

With a total of 8,329 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 11, India recorded its highest tally in over three months. Witnessing a sharp rise, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases has moved from 3191 cases at the end of last week to 5842 weekly average as of June 11. The number of current active cases in the country is 40,370.

Prophet Mohammed Controversy

Following alleged controversial comments by now expelled Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, founder of Islam, three Gulf countries including Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait summoned Indian Ambassaord seeking a clarification. The alleged remarks made by Sharma during a recent TV debate also drew criticism from 15 other Islamic countries. The organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an intergovernmental organisation, which consists of 57 member states condemned the statement. Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday said she “accepts and respects" the party’s decision.

Rajya Sabha Elections

Polling for a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats from - Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan were held on Friday, June 10. In Rajasthan, Indian National Congress con all three seats whereas in Karnataka it sneaked in it with one seat. The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party won three Rajya Sabha seats in the Karnataka. In Maharashtra, the three parties of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi- Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won one seat each whereas BJP managed to sweep three of the total six seats. The Rajya Saha contest in Haryana went down to late hours after a close contest between COngress’Ajay Makan and independent Kartikeya Sharma. The result came out it in favour of Sharma and the remaining one seat was won by the ruling Bhartiya Janta party candidates.

