GK Capsule: From Rishi Sunak as UK PM to BCCI’s Pay Equity Policy, Know Important Events of the Week

RISHI SUNAK BECOMES THE NEW UK PM

Rishi Sunak became the youngest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership election. He succeeded Liz Truss, who resigned last week. Sunak became Britain’s first prime minister of South Asian descent. He had resigned as chancellor on July 5 and announced his candidacy to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister a few days later. But he had lost to Liz Truss on in September.

KERALA GOVERNOR ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICES TO VCS OF 11 UNIVERSITIES

Vice Chancellors of 11 universities were issued show-cause notices by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan after they refused to hand in their resignation letters. The Governor demanded the resignations stating that their appointment did not follow UGC guidelines. The state-appointed committee only recommended one candidate, as opposed to the minimum requirement of at least three qualified experts in the field for the post of the VC.

ELON MUSK COMPLETES $44 BILLION TWITTER ACQUISITION

After months of ambiguity and a long legal struggle, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. Musk’s first order of business was to oust Twitter’s four senior executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and Vijaya Gadde, a legal executive.

BCCI INTRODUCES PAY EQUITY POLICY FOR WOMEN CRICKETERS

By providing an equal pay scale to Indian men and women who are contracted cricketers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a ground-breaking move. Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement, notifying that the match price for both men and women players will be the same, namely Rs.15 lakh per Test, Rs.6 lakh per ODI and Rs.3 lakh per T20I.

INDIA DEFEATS PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUP

Virat Kohli’s brilliant innings while chasing the 160-run target lead India to a stunning victory over Pakistan. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli scored 82 runs from 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

