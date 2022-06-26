GK Capsule: From US Abortion laws to India's Presidential Elections, Here's all you Need to Know

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Advertisement

General knowledge questions are asked in almost every competitive exam in the country. Having awareness about current affairs can help you have an edge over other candidates in the general knowledge section. To help you prepare for various competitive papers, we have compiled a list of major news events from across the world.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called a meeting with the Shiv Sena leaders to discuss the situation. The national executive of the party passed a resolution authorising Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs. Earlier, the Shiv Sena had already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker, including the leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification. The rebel faction, meanwhile, has claimed to have the support of more than 2/3 of the total Shiv Sena MLAs.

Advertisement

US Abortion Ruling

Advertisement

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. US President Joe Biden called the Supreme Court ruling a “tragic error" as the decision evoked sharp reactions from across the world. According to the Roe vs Wade ruling, women had the right to abortion based on the constitutional right to privacy over their own bodies. As per the law, states cannot ban abortions before fetal viability or the point at which the fetus can survive outside the womb.

Presidential Elections

Advertisement

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate for presidential polls Droupadi Murmu filed her nominations on on June 24. Murmu was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and other senior NDA leaders. Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha will contest the presidential polls as a joint candidate for other opposition parties that include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and others. The polling for the Presidential elections will be conducted on July 18, followed by the counting of votes on July 21.

Advertisement

Assam Flood

Ten more people died in Assam’s devastating floods that affected 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts on June 24. The Silchar town in the Cachar district remained submerged in water for the fifth consecutive day. The death toll from the Assam floods and risen to 118 since mid-May.

COVID-19 Update

Indian on June 25 recorded a total of 15,940 fresh COVID-19 cases. The country witnessed a continuous spike in its fresh COVID-19 infection taking last week’s seven-day average of 10,668 to 13,492. Thankfully, the number of daily recoveries has been encouraging as 12,425 patients recovered from the virus on Saturday.

Agnipath Protest

Amidst concerns over Agnipath, the Indian Air Force began the application process for the hiring of candidates under this scheme. The government also announced a 10 per cent quota in vacancies of Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers exiting the three services after a four-year stint. A 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in jobs in the Ministry of Defence and Defence Public Sector Undertakings was also announced.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.