GK Capsule: From West Bengal TET Protest to UK PM Liz Truss Resignation, Know Important Events of the Week

Did you miss out on the most recent events taking place around the world? Don’t worry, we won’t let you fall behind. We have compiled a list to get you back on track with all the latest updates. This week has brought a plethora of hot and trending topics. From the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning to Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d’Or, here’s everything you should be aware of.

WB TET Protests

Over 500 job-seekers had gathered to protest outside the West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s head office in Kolkata on Friday but the police cleared out the area. The police action came a day after the Calcutta High Court issued prohibitory orders at the protest site under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

Roger Binny Elected 36th BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly handed over the BCCI presidency to Roger Binny at the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Binny, who has played 27 Tests and 72 One-Day Internationals for India, takes over the position ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

UK PM Liz Truss Resigns

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, six weeks after taking office, amid calls from within her own Conservative Party for her to step down. Truss’ resignation was expected as her policies caused massive economic turmoil and backlash from a variety of quarters.

Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes Congress Chief

Mallikarjun Kharge has become the Congress president after a party poll. The veteran Congress leader got 7897 votes while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed just 1072 votes. Congress was witnessing an election for its president for the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history.

Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d’Or at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday for his extraordinary success with Spanish football club Real Madrid. Benzema is the first Frenchman after Zinedine Zidane to win football’s most prestigious individual awards.

