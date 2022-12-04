GK Capsule: From Xi Jinping To Delhi’s Air Quality, Here is a List of Major Events From This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Keeping yourself updated with news is a must, especially for those who are studying for future competitive tests. But with so much going around the world, it could get difficult to keep a track of news. Therefore, we have again compiled a list of current events worldwide to help you with your preparations. Take a look below to learn more about Delhi’s Air Quality to the outstanding credit in the Indian banking system.

XI JINPING MEETS EU’S CHARLES MICHEL

In a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel, Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed the recent wave of protests in Chinese cities on youngsters who had grown weary of the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that the COVID-19 virus in China was now of only the Omicron strain, which is less lethal than the Delta variant.

CHHATTISGARH PASSES TWO BILLS

The Chhattisgarh Assembly voted to approve legislation that have increased the state’s total quota to 76 per cent for government employment and admittance to educational institutions. According to the bills, the quota for SC, OBC, ST and EWS categories has been revised to 32 per cent, 27 per cent, 13 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

FENCES ALONG THE MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD VANDE BHARAT ROUTE

To prevent animals from straying onto the tracks and being hit by trains, the Western Railway (WR) has announced that fences will be put in place along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail route by May of next year. The announcement comes after recent incident of the Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad hitting cattles. A “w-beam" structure with a height of 1.5 metres from the ground will be used for the stainless-steel fences

BANK CREDIT INCREASED BY NEARLY 17%: RBI

For the fortnight ending November 18, the Reserve Bank reported that the outstanding credit in the Indian banking system increased by 16.96% compared to the corresponding period of last years. The bank credit on November 19, 2022 stood at Rs 133.29 lakh crore in contrast to Rs 113.96 lakh crore last year. Credit growth in FY23 has grown steadily over the past fiscal year due to several factors. Bank credit increased by 8.59% in the fiscal year 2021–2022 while deposits increased by 8.94%.

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHED 4th TRANCHE OF BHARAT BOND ETF

The fourth tranche of the BHARAT Bond ETF has been introduced by Edelweiss Mutual Fund. The BHARAT Bond ETF is India’s first corporate bond ETF and is a project of the Government of India’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. This new Bharat Bond ETF and Bharat Bond Fund of Fund (FOF) series will mature in April 2033. The government plans to generate an initial sum of Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore with the introduction of this new series in the fourth tranche. The third tranche was introduced by the government in December of last year with a base issue amount of Rs 1,000 crore.

DELHI’S AIR QUALITY REMAINS IN THE VERY POOR CATEGORY

The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI of 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), offering no relief from the polluted fumes. Both PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in the air were measured at 323 and 211, respectively, falling into the “very poor" and “poor" classifications. Delhi’s neighbouring cities, Noida and Gurugram, saw a further decline in their overall air quality index, which now reads “severe" and “very poor," respectively.

