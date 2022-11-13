GK Capsule: Justice Chandrachud Becomes CJI to T20 World Cup, Round-Up Of This Week's Major Events

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Justice Chandrachud Becomes CJI

Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has taken over the position of Chief Justice of India (CJI). On Wednesday, November 9, he was sworn in as the 50th CJI in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He has succeeded Justice UU Lalit.

IND vs ENG

England defeated India in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide. They won by ten wickets with four overs to spare. India scored 168 while losing 6 wickets, on the other hand, England chased the score in the 16th over and finished with a total of 170 runs. The final will now be played between Pakistan and England.

Meta Reduces The Company’s Workforce By 13 Percent

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed the decision to reduce the size of its team by 13 percent, laying off over 11,000 employees this week. The dismissals are part of Meta’s cost-cutting strategy after disappointing earnings and revenue declines. Meta’s layoff announcement came after major IT and technology companies such as Twitter and BYJU’s declared mass layoffs in recent weeks.

Blue tick for Twitter

Twitter Blue Tick Subscription Gets Rolled Out In India to Some Users

Following the launch of Twitter Blue in the United States, the United Kingdom, and a few other countries earlier this month, Elon Musk’s Twitter has begun rolling out the ‘blue tick’ subscription service in India for Rs 719 per month. A few Indian users have confirmed receiving prompts on their devices to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Nalini Sriharan Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from prison recently, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the release of all six convicts who were serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of the former prime minister.

Speaking to News 18, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, said, “I know I’m not a terrorist." Her statement arrived after the Supreme Court ordered her premature release on Friday.

