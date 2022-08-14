GK Capsule: UPSC Aspirants, Here's Look at Most Important News Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Hey, exam aspirants, here is a weekly round-up of all the major events of the week. Take a note!

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away: Often referred to as India’s Warren Buffett, veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, died in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. Jhunjhunwala was 62 years old. He was one of the co-founders of Akasa Air, a newly built airline company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted sharing a picture with the veteran investor, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening."

Govt to Slashes Trade Margins on Cardiac, Anti-Diabetic Drugs: The Narendra Modi government is ready with a list of drugs to cut trade margins. Trade margin is the difference between the price to trade for manufacturers and the price to patients as the maximum retail price (MRP). Out of 106 formulations, around 60 are cardiac and hypertension medicines and the rest are mostly anti-diabetic drugs. A few drugs are for neuropathic pain, epilepsy, and Vitamin B12 supplements. Based on rough estimates, it is likely to impact more than 5,000 brands of medicines.

On 75th Independence Day, India Conferrs ‘Special’ Medials: The government will be conferring special medals to its bravest citizens. Every 25 years, such medals are presented to the armed forces and central armed police forces. These were last given out on August 15, 1997, to mark the 50th anniversary of independence from British rule. The new medal will feature the Ashoka Lion on the front and the Ashoka Chakra on the back.

Salman Rushdie attacked: The Mumbai-born controversial author Salman Rushdie was “stabbed and damaged" following an attack on him on Friday. Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident at an event in western New York State. The British author of “The Satanic Verses", which sparked fury among some Muslims, had to be airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery following the attack. His agent said in a statement obtained by The New York Times that “the news is not good." “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that Rushdie could not speak.

Nitish Kumar Breaks Ties With BJP to Become Bihar’s CM: After splitting with ally BJP for a second time in eight years, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and is returned to power with the help of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties which have already declared open support for the Janata Dal (U). Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday.

St Xavier’s assistant professor allegedly asked to quit over swim suit images: Former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata was allegedly asked to quit after a parent complained that he had noticed his son looking at photos of her in a bikini on Instagram. St. Xavier’s, however, has refuted the allegations and claims the assistant professor resigned voluntarily. The university also slapped a defamation notice of Rs 99 crore. While the former assistant professor claims that she was shamed and the university did not try to find out how her personal images were leaked. Further, there has been a debate on the internet and social media users calling out the shaming culture in India.

