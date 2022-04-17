GK Capsule: Weekly News Dose of Major News to Study for Competitive Exams

Several competitive exams including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 have a large part of the exams based on general knowledge and current affairs. Those appearing for such must keep a track of important events going on currently. Hence, here we bring you the weekly dose of news from the past week:

Shehbaz Sherif elected as Pakistan PM

After former PM Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan parliament on April 10 after nearly four years in the office, Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother Nawaz Sharif has been elected as the new PM. Nawaz Sharif is Imran Khan’s predecessor. Shehbaz Sharif is from the main opposition party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Besides, no one has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Advertisement

Occasional Acts of Adultery by Wife Does not Disentitle them Maintenance

The Delhi High Court has ruled that one or occasional acts of adultery committed by a wife in isolation do not amount to living in adultery. It doesn’t disentitle them from maintenance after divorce. Only repeated acts of adultery and cohabitation in adultery would attract the rigorous of the provision under 125 (4) of the CrPc. The high court said that the grounds of cruelty and harassment do not stand ground for non-payment of maintenance and noted that even in cases where a divorce is granted on the ground of cruelty, courts have awarded alimony to the wife.

Vanguard dethrones Elon Musk as Twitter’s largest shareholder

Advertisement

Teslo CEO Elon Musk who was the largest shareholder of Twitter with a 9.2 per cent as on April 4 has been dethroned by the Vanguard group. It has taken a 10.3 per cent holding in Twitter. The company now owns 82.4 million shares of the social media platform. Musk, however, is Twitter’s largest individual shareholder followed by the platform’s co-founder Jack Dorsey.

West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra bypolls

The Trinamool Congress won both Asansol bypolls as Shatrughan Sinha won the seat by over three lakh votes. TMC also won the Ballygunge poll with Babul Supriyo winning over 20,000 votes. While the Congress won the bypoll to the Kolhapur north assembly constituency in Maharashtra. The Congress also won the Chhattisgarh bypoll to the Khairagarh assembly constituency with Yashoda Verma defeating BJP’s Komal Janghel. The RJD won Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.