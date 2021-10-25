Global Star Priyanka Chopra's Immense Success Came Only After Fair Share of Struggles

We have known actor Priyanka Chopra as someone who has proven herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood. However, little did we know that the immense success came only after a lot of struggle in her life and that too since childhood. Her parents were doctors in the army because of which she could not stay in one city and study. Changing several schools and cities had a lot of impact on her education and life initially. Priyanka was born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, but she completed her education from Lucknow and Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh before moving abroad for further studies.

Priyanka is a global face now and needs no introduction, but she struggled a lot in her initial years. After starting her school education in Lucknow, Priyanka spent some years in Bareilly and then America. She has also been to Delhi, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Pune and Ambala. Priyanka took admission in the Jai Hind College and Basant Singh Institute of Science in Mumbai but left her education midway after winning the Miss India contest.

Advertisement

Since she kept getting offers for films, she could not complete her education. Priyanka has also taken training in western classical music. Today, she is not just a global actor but also a film producer, singer, and model. She has also written a memoir named Unfinished. Priyanka is one of the highest-paid and most popular entertainers from India. She also supports various causes with her foundation ‘The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education’. This organisation works to provide support to underprivileged children in the areas of health and education.

There is a lot that the actor has done apart from entertaining the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.