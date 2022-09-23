GNDU Professor 'Takes Classes Drunk', Dances to Punjabi Songs, Sacked After Video Goes Viral

A part-time Maths teacher at the Guru Nanak Dev College (GNDU) in Punjab’s Pathankot was removed from his services for allegedly being drunk in the classroom. The incident came to light after a video of the teacher went viral.

In the video, he can be seen dancing to Punjabi songs while holding a water bottle in his hands. “We have released Mr Kumar from his position as a part-time Maths teacher at the institute with immediate effect," Bhupinder Kaur, Principal, GNDC College, Pathankot, was quoted as saying by media.

Advertisement

The teacher, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he was just acting as being under the influence of alcohol.

In a video posted by a Punjab-based journalist, Kumar said that he had never touched alcohol in his life. He added that he was enacting how his neighbour behaves when drunk while trying to tell students why it was important to be in a “good environment to motivate themselves."

Of course, this is not the first such incident to have come to light in recent years. In a similar incident, a primary school teacher in Chhattisgarh was found sleeping in the classroom after consuming alcohol. The teacher who was posted at the government primary school in Tikaitganj of Jashpur was found sleeping when the in-charge BEO, MZU Siddique, arrived at the school for inspection.

Advertisement

“I went to school for a routine inspection. I saw the teacher lying unconscious on the chair. Initially, I thought he was ill. I inquired about their health from the children. I was surprised by the answer of the children. He said that the teacher is unconscious because of drinking alcohol," Siddique was quoted as saying.

The teacher, Jagpati Bhagat, was then taken for a medical checkup where doctors confirmed his consumption of alcohol. Bhagat was suspended from her duties after the incident.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here