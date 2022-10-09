Goa Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet Released at gbshse.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term 1 datesheet for the class 10, and 12 board exams 2023. The datesheet was announced today. As per the datesheet, the exams for both classes will begin on November 10. Students can check date sheet at the official website – gbshse.in

The first language exams will kick off the Goa Board HSSC and SSC examination. Class 10 or SSC exams will end on November 29 and the HSSC or first term of class 12 exams will end on November 23. As per the official notification, there will be 31 test centres where examination will be administered. A total of 4 centres have been assigned for students appearing with Urdu medium.

Exams for the HSSC semester 2 will begin taking place on March 1. The NSQF Practical Exams will start on February 1 and the Practical Exams will start on February 7 respectively. The practical exams for the Class 12 General and Vocational streams will begin on February 1, 2023, and the practical exams for NSQF subjects will begin by February 7, according to notification. The National Skill Development Council, located in New Delhi, will be conducting the practical exam for NSQF subjects beginning on March 3.

The board had previously declared that it would follow the format of last year’s tests and hold board exams over the course of two semesters. The second term exams for class 10 will start on April 1 of 2023, according to the schedule. The practical tests will start taking place on March 1.

With a total of 18,869 students passing the SSC exam this year, the Goa board scored an overall pass percentage of 92.75 percent in the previous year’s results. Board figures for class 12 show a pass rate of 92.66 percent. 16,783 of the 18,112 pupils who took the test and passed did so. 90.66 per cent of the 8861 boys who took the test passed, compared to 9251 girls (94.58 per cent) who passed.

