The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) term 1 result online. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the Goa board SSC result on the official website at result1.gbshse.in. The exam was between November 10 to 29.

Candidates can apply for the verification process of their responses. Students can challenge the authorities by paying Rs 25 for each response through the online mode. However, if the challenge is found to be correct, the amount charged by the Goa board will be refunded to the candidate. The last date to apply for the verification process against the OMR sheet is February 17.

Goa SSC term 1 results 2023: How to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official page of GBSHSE at result1.gbshse.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Goa SSC term 1 result link.

Step 3: Log in using the correct credentials such as the registration number.

Step 4: The Goa SSC term 1 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the GBSHSE SSC Term 1 results for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Goa board has closed the objection-raising window for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) term 1 results on February 8. Students who were not satisfied with the Goa HSSC Term 1 result or saw any discrepancy/error in the marking system, were allowed to challenge the HSSC term 1 result by visiting the official website at result1.gbshse.in.

Those who found fault/error in the result were allowed to apply for re-verification on the official page. For the re-verification process, they were supposed to log in by entering their seat number, school index, and date of birth (DOB).

Students must note that Goa HSSC Term 1 Result mark sheet will not be provided to them, instead, the authorities will only issue the scorecard after collating the performance of both terms. Students who appeared for the exam can check the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result at result1.gbshse.in. The results were declared on February 1. The Goa Board HSSC result includes the student’s name, roll number, marks, and other details.

Read all the Latest Education News here