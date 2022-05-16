Goa Board SSC, HSSC First Term Result Declared, Here's How to Get Marksheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education also known as Goa Board has declared the results for term 1 board exams held for classes 10 and 12. The result will be available at official website, gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board exams for SSC (class 10) and HSSC (class 12) were held from December 2021 to January 2022 for over 1 lakh students. Students will be able to get their marksheets from their schools as the log-in activated at website is for schools only.

Goa Board HSC, SSC Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit official website, gbshse.info

Step 2: Click on the result link on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a nea page

Step 4: Log-in using credentails

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Goa Board Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

To check score via SMS facility, Goa Board students can type Goa 12 seat number and send it to56263 or 58888. For class 10 results, students need to type GOA10 rull number and send it to 5676760. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS.

After getting their results from their respective schools, students need to verify following details from the provisional marksheet

— Total Marks

— Percentage Calculation

— Personal Details

— Spellings of name of student, parents, school, subject names etc

In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the Board and get it corrected.

Last year, in Goa Board class 10 results at 99.72 per cent of students passed and 99.40 per cent cleared class 12. The results last year were announced based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams could not be held. This year, there are two exams. The pass percentage will be announced after term 2 results. The final result will include term 1, term 2 marks, as well as practical score.

