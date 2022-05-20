Goa Board to Declare HSSC Results on May 21

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the class 12 board exam results 2022 tomorrow, May 21, a senior functionary said on Thursday. Once released, it will be available on the official website at gbshe.info. Students will need their admit cards to check the HSSC results.

The board’s Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or 12th examinations were held in April, reported news agency PTI. The board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results of HSSC examinations will be declared on Saturday at 5 pm. Shetye said the tests were conducted at 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state.

Also read| Goa CET 2022 Postponed, Now on June 27, 28

Advertisement

The Goa Board held the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 in two parts this time. It had declared the results for term 1 board exams held for classes 10 and 12 earlier. The SSC and HSSC first term exams were held from December 2021 to January 2022 for over 1 lakh students.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit official website of the Goa board

Step 2: Click on the HSSC result link on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using required credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen, download and save

After getting their results from their respective schools, students need to verify a few things on their marksheets. This includes percentage calculation, personal details, spellings of name of student, parents, school, subject names, etc. In case of any error, report to the Goa board authorities immediately and get it corrected.

Advertisement

Last year, as many as 99.40 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam. The results last year were announced based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams could not be held. This year, the pass percentage will be announced after term 2 results. The final result will include term 1, term 2 marks, as well as practical score.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.