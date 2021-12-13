Goa College Admissions for Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy Courses from Tomorrow, How to Book a Seat

The schedule for the first round of admission to NEET-based degree courses (other than MBBS, BDS) and the second round of admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree courses has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa. Candidates awaiting admissions may check their admission schedule on DTE’s official portal, dte.goa.gov.in.

DTE in its notification has released the date of admission, concerned courses, categories, merit, and reporting time. The first round of admission to NEET-based degree courses is slated to begin on December 14. Candidates who have qualified the merit and are seeking admission in NEET-based and engineering courses have to complete the process by the following dates:

Goa College Admissions for Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy Courses: Important Dates

>December 14

All candidates of AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc NURSING belonging to CSP, NRI, general, PwD categories

Merit List 1 to 700 of AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc NURSING belonging to General and open categories including EWS

All candidates of BVSc and AH (Veterinary)

>December 15

Merit List 701 onwards of AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc NURSING belonging to general and open categories including EWS

All candidates of AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc NURSING — ESM, SC, Open (ST), PwD (ST)

>December 16

All candidates of AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc, Nursing - GN (OBC), Open (OBC), PwD (OBC), NRI, GN (GEN), CSP, GEN (PwD)

Merit List 1- 1000 of BPharm - General including EWS

All candidates of BPharm - SC, ESM, ST (PwD), ST (Open), OBC (PwD), OBC (Open)

>December 17

All candidates of BE - FN, NRI, GN (GEN), CSP, GEN (PwD)

Merit List 1 to 900 of BE - General, Open including EWS

>December 20

Merit ist 910 onwards of BE - General, open including EWS

All candidates of BE - ST(PwD), ST(GN), ST(OPEN), OBC(PwD), OBC(GN), OBC(OPEN), -

>December 21

For vacant de-reserved seats of BE - General, open including EWS

All candidates of BE - LA, OGA, Late/Spot Applicants, Non-GCET Applicants

Goa College Admissions for Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy Courses: How to Book a Seat

Candidates participating in the admission process must report in person to avail the allotment of available seats as per their choice and merit score. “Interested candidates shall report IN PERSON, as per above schedule, and avail allotment to available seat of their choice, as per their merit. All SOP’s related to wearing of masks, sanitization, social distancing, etc. shall be strictly adhered to when attending the above rounds. Candidates must strictly adhere to the above schedule. Not more than ONE person shall accompany the candidate during the above round," reads the official notice.

Goa College Spot Admission Process for Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy Courses

Eligible applicants of engineering courses who had not applied for the process earlier or submitted the application form later than the specified date may report to Room No 1, Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 21 along with required documents. For such applicants, a SPOT round of admission will be conducted to fill open seats in engineering degree programmes. The spot round of admission will begin at 2:30 pm, December 2021, at DTE, Porvorim.

Seats left vacant even after the SPOT round of admission will be proposed to candidates who have not answered GCET 2021 but are otherwise eligible to be admitted in engineering courses on the basis of marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics in class 12.

