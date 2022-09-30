Chief Secreatry Somesh Kumar said that there has been significant progress in the economic, social, and development sectors of Telangana after the formation of a separate state of Telangana. He unveiled the book Telangana History, Culture, Moments written by Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana and Dr. Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana at his office in BRKR Bhavan.

CM K. Chandrashekar Rao has said that in Telangana state every corner has a history, and looking at the historical facts in this book, this is proved once again. “So far Telangana History is said to have started two thousand years ago. But primitive humans have been growing in Telangana territory since 18 lakh centuries ago," Along with that evolution, the subject matter experts Acharya Adapa Satyanarayana, Dr. Somesh Kumar said that “Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana’s writing of ‘Telangana History, Culture and Moments’ in English is commendable".

Telangana Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluri Gauri Shankar, Telangana Public Service Commission Ex-Chairman Professor Ghanta Chakrapani, Professor Kishore, Telangana Publications Secretary Chandra Mohan attended the event. On this occasion, CS Somesh Kumar said that after the formation of the Telangana state, although a large amount of literature is coming out in the form of books analyzing the history, culture, and social system of this place, it is necessary to come out more.

Advertisement

Read | Govt to Come up with Digital University Frameworks: Dharmendra Pradhan

The notification for data operator and lab technician jobs in Nims states that the government has taken steps to fill more than 90 thousand jobs in the state and this book will be useful for the candidates appearing for these competitive exams. Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana said that there are many movies coming out which distort the history of Telangana and there is a possibility of more movies coming out in the same category, so it is necessary to come out with such empowering books on the historical, cultural and social aspects of Telangana.

Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluri Gauri Shankar said that historians of different states will use this book as a standard for writing the history of their state. Former Chairman of Telangana Public Service Commission Ghanta Chakrapani said that this book which tells the history of Telangana in an empowering way should be sent to the government officials of all the states and should also be made available in the tourism stalls of different states. On this occasion, Adapa Satyanarayana and Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana, the authors of this book, expressed their views.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here