Google Offers Apprenticeship in Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, IT, Project Management

Google India is offering four apprenticeship programmes to guide candidates and upskill their learnings. The four apprenticeship programmes include data analytics, digital marketing, information technology, and project management. The apprenticeships are intended only for candidates who have completed their graduation.

The last date to apply for the programmes is December 2. The apprenticeships will commence from March 2022. Here are the eligibility criteria for the apprenticeships:

Google Data Analytics Apprenticeship

Apart from a graduate or diploma, candidates applying for this apprenticeship must also have less than one year of experience in data analytics. They must also have experience with tools such as spreadsheet software, email, and word processing software. The apprenticeship is available across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Google Digital Marketing Apprenticeship

Any graduate with less than one year of experience in digital marketing can apply. They must also have experience using productivity tools such as spreadsheets, word-processors, etc. The apprenticeship is available across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Google Information Technology Apprenticeship

Any graduate can apply for this 12-month program. However, they must have experience with tools such as spreadsheet software, email, and word processing software. Those with problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills will be preferred. This programme is available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Google Project Management Apprenticeship

Candidates should have a graduate or diploma to apply for this program along with less than one year of experience. They must also have experience using productivity tools such as spreadsheets, word-processors, etc. The apprenticeship is available across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

According to Google, apprenticeships contribute towards the development of digital skills as it provides dual opportunities, that is, for work and study. Apprenticeships can guide your journey to a meaningful career. During the programme, apprentices get exposure to different areas and teams at Google, and also receive external training, and develop their professional skills on the job.

