Google Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 70,000 for Girls to Pursue Computer Science Degrees

Google is offering scholarships to women pursuing or aiming to pursue careers in computer science. The application process for this scholarship is open for women hailing from Asia-Pacific, hence, Indian students can also apply.

The Generation Google Scholarship for Women in computer science supports students to pursue computer science degrees excel in technology. Selected students will receive scholarships worth $1000 (Rs.74191.35) for 2022-2023 school year.

The scholarship will be awarded to students based on the strength of each candidate’s commitment to innovation, equity, diversity, inclusion, and academic performance. The deadline to apply for the internship programme is before December 10, 2021.

Google Scholarship: Who Can Apply?

Eligibility criteria to avail of the Generation Google scholarship programme —

— Candidates should be currently enrolled in a full-time bachelor’s degree for the academic career - 2021-2022.

— Applicants must be second-year student at an accredited university in an Asia-Pacific country.

— The candidate has to be enrolled in computer science/computer engineering, or a closely related technical field.

— Apart from a strong academic record, they should have leadership qualities too.

Google Scholarship: Documents Needed

— Resume/CV highlighting the technical projects the candidate has been a part of and also his participation in community engagement initiatives.

— Academic transcripts from the current or (if any) prior institutions.

— Candidates are also required to submit two 400-word essays. Essays have to be written in English.

— These essays will assess the candidate’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and financial need. The two topics are:

What is a significant challenge that you believe women in the tech industry face and how do you see yourself being part of the solutions to this challenge? Remember that impact can happen in many ways and at different scales.

What impact would receiving this scholarship have on your education? Describe any circumstances affecting your need for a scholarship and what educational goals this scholarship will enable you to accomplish.

The scholarship amount has to be spent on fees, tuition, books, equipment, supplies required for the classes at the primary university. Enrollment will be verified once the candidates are selected. All scholarship payments will be made directly to the selected student.

The company is in full power to withdraw the scholarship of any scholar who no longer meets the eligibility requirements or who fails to maintain the eligibility requirements.

Selected recipients will receive instructions from the tech giant on how to receive the award. In case one fails to complete the steps by the specified deadline will be considered disqualified, hence they will not receive any reward.

Google employees cannot apply for the Google scholarships.

