Google to Train Female Engineering Students for Career in Tech

Google along with TalentSprint will conduct the fourth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme. The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers.

This year, the programme aims to identify and train 250 first-year women students to become globally competitive software engineers. It will provide a fully-funded 100 per cent tuition scholarship and Rs 100,000 stipend to every selected student. Offered as a two-year intensive programme, WE comprises learning from top-notch faculty and industry experts of TalentSprint and mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google.

Students with engineering background pursuing BTech or BE, specialising in IT, CSE, EEE, math, applied math or equivalent and having scored marks over 70 per cent in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this programme. Applications are open for first-year women engineering students from March 8 to 15 at we.talentsprint.com.

“The lack of adequate diversity, equity, and inclusion in the global technology sector, in particular the low representation of women, is now a mainstream concern. Precisely to address this issue, TalentSprint conceived of the WE programme four years ago," the official release says.

In the earlier three cohorts of the programme, it had over 55,000 applicants applying for 500 seats. WE alumni have received 100 per cent placements in over 50 global tech companies, with an average salary of 3x the market median and highest compensation of 54 lakhs per annum, it added.

Commenting on the announcement of the next cohort, Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google said, “For tech to truly fulfill the promise of leveling the playing field and creating universally relevant solutions, the representation of women in tech organizations is key. The success of the previous cohorts has encouraged us to scale the programme further and we are very happy to be extending support to TalentSprint to scale this programme to the next level."

Dr Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said “The WE programme has been growing from strength to strength in the last three years. We feel encouraged to witness the transformational journey of over 500 enthusiastic women engineering students who have since launched their IT careers with leading tech companies. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Google and continue to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry."

