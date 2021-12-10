Gorakhpur Will Become 'Special Education Zone': Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that soon Gorakhpur will be a ‘Special Education Zone’. The city of Gorakhpur, developed as a knowledge city through three functional and one under-construction university, will be made ‘Special Education Zone’ on the lines of ‘Special Economic Zone’ as per the requirement of the new National Education Policy, said the Union Education Minister while addressing the concluding programme of the 89th Founder’s Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Council on Friday as the chief guest.

The Union Minister said that idea behind this Special Education Zone was to groom students as global citizens and address problems of the world through academic pursuits. The Maharana Pratap Education Council and its students would play an important role in achieving this, Pradhan observed.

He said the new education policy had been prepared in line with the strategic changes in the global scenario and is aimed at making India the number one country in the world and the children of India as global citizens. The children of Gorakhpur will also be involved in becoming global citizens.

While Baba Gambhirnath Peeth is being established here, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University and the two universities will contribute towards the Special Education Zone and ensure their participation in this endeavour.

Describing CM Yogi as the epitome of successful leadership, the Union Education Minister said the former’s leadership never bothered about the issues but always looked at the solutions. “Under his leadership, Eastern Uttar Pradesh has got the gift of fertilizer factory by the hands of PM Modi," added the Union Minister.

