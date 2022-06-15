Got Only Passing Marks In Class 10, Was Told 'He Can’t Do Anything' IAS Officer Marksheet goes Viral

At a time when multiple boards are announcing the results, which has left several students are knee-deep in anxiety, an IAS officer’s class 10th marksheet has gone viral, dismissing the popular notion of comparing academic performance with intelligence.

The viral marksheet is of 2012-batch IAS officer, Tushar Sumera. The marksheet was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. Sharing the marksheet, Sharan, in the caption wrote how nobody in Sumera’s school and in his village expected much from him after the results were out.

As per the viral marksheet, Sumera got just passing marks in the board exams. The officer got a total of 35 in English, 38 in Science, and 36 in Mathematics, out of 100.

“Na sirf pure gaon mein balki uss school mein yeh kaha gaya ki yeh kuch nahi kar sakte (Not just in that school but also in the village, it was said that he can’t do anything in his life)."

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered immense appreciation. Netizens could not help but shower praises for Sumera’s hard work and determination. “This is a true inspiration to many students. Dedication plus concentration matters," wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Score do not define you! Or your future."

The tweet amassed reactions that shared the sentiment. “Numbers don’t matter!" wrote one user.

“A degree doesn’t decide your future," tweeted this user.

Another wrote: “You can do anything and everything! And also, it’s never too late to start."

Sumera, too, took notice of the tweet and replied via his unverified Twitter account, “Thank you, Sir."

Sumera’s example was shared by a user called Shailesh Sagpriya on Facebook. Shailesh gave an in-depth look into the hard work that Sumera put in to be where he is today. Despite the challenges thrown at him, he still managed to make a name for himself.

Sumera’s journey not only motivates but also sparks a discussion on how important marks really are. The collector has an icon students can look up to.

