Governor Ravi Pleasant to Associate With, but Excessive Delay in NEET Decision Not Correct: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised Governor R N Ravi (File pic)

The governor returned the bill adopted in the Assembly last year, but the House has adopted a second one again this year.

PTI
Updated: April 02, 2022, 11:53 IST

At loggerheads over the NEET issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said Governor R N Ravi is a “pleasant" person but the “excessive delay" in his decision-making on the crucial matter is not correct and such a scenario shows there is no need for a governor.

The ruling DMK led by Stalin has been asking for the abolition of the office of governor after the state government’s relations with the Raj Bhavan soured in the midst of a controversy surrounding the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Exemption Bill.

The governor returned the bill adopted in the Assembly last year, but the House has adopted a second one again this year. “The relationship between the governor and us is good. Governor Ravi is pleasant to associate with. He is always interested in meeting and conversing at length. We do not want to criticise him on a personal note," Stalin told .

first published: April 02, 2022, 11:53 IST