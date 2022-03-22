Govt Considering Absorption of Ukraine-Returned Students in Indian Colleges

The Central Government, on Monday, told the Supreme Court that it was looking into the request to allow the student who had returned from Ukraine to continue their education in India. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that a decision regarding all such requests is being worked out and the court should leave it on the government to take the final call, reported a leading news daily.

The bench comprising of CJI and Justice Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by Ukraine return students seeking recognition of their MBBS degrees in India among many other things. The AG told the bench that the government had completed the evacuation of more than 22,500 students including nationals from other countries.

Following AG’s assurance, the plea was disposed of by the apex court stating, “Prayer has been made so that studies are not affected. The Attorney General has assured that the government is looking into it. Thus, nothing survives in the plea and the plea is accordingly disposed of," in its order.

Meanwhile, the government of Karnataka has formed a high-level committee to look into the aspects of allowing Ukraine return medical students to continue their education at the colleges of the state. The committee members include the Principal Secretary of Medication Education Department, Director of Medical Education, RGUHS VC, Registrar, Directors and deans of some of the medical colleges. The committee will submit its report to the state government which then will request National Medical Council (NMC) and central government to take the final call.

The announcement about the committee was made by Karnataka’s Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after a meeting with the affected students at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. Sudhakar clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into the colleges and the measure is only aimed at ensuring that their learning and practice is continued till a final solution. A total of 700 students medical who have returned to Karnataka from war-torn Ukraine will be facilitated to continue their education in 60 colleges across the state.

