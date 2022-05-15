Govt is Looking for New AICTE Chief, Know Salary, Past Heads of Statutory Body

The ministry of education has invited job applications for the post of Chairman at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs 2,25,000, as informed by the vacancy notification. Candidates must note that they can send their applications to the department by post. The application form is available at the official website of AICTE at aicte-india.org. The last date of apply is July 13, informed the notification.

As per the notification, the candidate, at the time of applying should be preferably be below the age of 60 years at the time of closing date for application.

Advertisement

The candidates have to fill their form will all the personal and also professional relevant information including their qualification, age, email id and other information. Once the form is filled, candidates have to send their form to the following address, at Deputy Director (TE), Department of Higher Education’

Ministry of Education, Room No. 535-C, Cabin -E , Shastri Bhawan, New

Delhi- 01 so as to reach by 13th June, 2022.

Previous chairman at AICTE

In 2015, Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, director of the College of Engineering in Pune, was appointed as the new chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). In 2018, the Central government had renewed the appointment of Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe as the chairman of the technical and professional education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Advertisement

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe is a graduate from BVB College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli affiliated to Karnataka University, Dharwad, Karnataka in Mechanical Engineering with First Rank and Gold medal in 1980. Subsequently, he obtained Master’s and Doctoral (with UGC Fellowship) degrees from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore in 1982 and 1989 respectively.

Before Anil Dattatraya’s appoinment, S Mantha, an academician and an administrator, was the Chairman, of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), starting January 5, 2012 till January 4, 2015.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.