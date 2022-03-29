Govt May Soon Issue Show-Cause Notice to IIM Director Over Alleged Misrepresentation of Education Qualification

Director of IIM Rohtak, Dheeraj Sharma may soon be slapped with a show-cause notice from the central government over the alleged misrepresentation of his educational qualification. Sharma is currently in his second term as the director of IIM and has been heading the institute since 2017.

This, however, is not the first time that allegations of irregularities are surfaced against his appointment. Earlier, a case was filed in Punjab and Chandigarh High Court against his appointment. The plea was dismissed as none of the 60 applicants for the Director’s job had challenged the appointment.

The central government too had earlier denied any irregularity in his appointment, earlier. Now, in the fresh allegations, the government has said in an ongoing court case that it will hold an inquiry in the matter.

A show-cause notice is expected to reach Sharma within weeks’ time and he will then be given a window to respond to the notice.

According to allegations levied against Sharma, he holds a second division in his undergraduate students, however, as per norms, only a first-class Bachelor’s degree was the prerequisite for the job. Sharma has pursued an undergraduate degree from Delhi University.

Sharma’s appointment and the fact that he continues to hold the post have been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In September 2021, Indian Express had reported that the government claims to have three letters to Sharma seeking details of his undergraduate degree, however, now, Sharma has claimed that he did not hide his qualification from the authorities. Despite this confusion, he was reappointed for a second term under the IIM Act.

The IIM Act was introduced in 2018 and it gives sweeping powers to all 20 business schools, including the appointment of directors, chairpersons, and Board members.

The government has said that it is now enquiring into how Sharma was appointed and who is responsible for it.

