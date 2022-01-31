Govt Not Against EdTech Companies but Can't Allow Them to Offer Diploma, Degrees: AICTE Chairman

The government is not against edtech companies but they cannot be allowed to delve into areas that are not their domain like offering diploma and degree courses, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe.

The comments by the AICTE chairman come after the technical education regulator and University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities and colleges against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-Tech companies, saying no “franchise" agreement is permissible as per norms.

“We are not against edtech companies, but they cannot be allowed to delve into areas that are not their domain. Norms are norms. We have given approvals to universities and colleges to offer degree and diploma programmes but they are supposed to offer it on their own and not piggyback on private companies or outsource their job to any third party," Sahasrabudhe told.

