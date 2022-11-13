The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has directed the Nizam College and Osmania University (OU) authorities to allot 50 per cent hostel capacity to UG girl students and 50 per cent to PG girl students in the newly constructed hostel building.

“After due consideration of the issue, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education hereby directs to allot 50% hostel capacity to UG students and 50% to PG students in the newly constructed hostel building with immediate effect," said the order signed by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Naveen Mittal.

For the last several days, undergraduate girl students of the College have been protesting demanding the college administration to allocate accommodation in the newly constructed hostel building for them.

However, the College and OU authorities decided to allot the hostel accommodation only for the PG students of the college.

State Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in a series of tweets called the move ‘historic’ and said that the decision has been taken in a ‘humane’ manner.

The State government had previously given the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) permission to develop the hostel facility for 200 female students attending Nizam College and had provided funding to OU for that purpose.

