Govt School Teacher Uses Different Colours to Identify Caste in Attendance Register, Sparks Row

The inclusion of caste in the attendance register of a government-run school near Attur in Salem district has triggered controversy. Over 2,500 students from class 6 to class 12 has been studying in Attur Government Girls’ High School in Narasingapuram of Salem district.

The photo of the attendance register of the class 9 students has sparked controversy as the caste divisions have been mentioned in black, blue and red colours next to their name in view of the caste discrimination.

When asked about this, the headmaster of the school, Ponmudi said that the students were referred to welfare schemes, including government scholarships, and that the incident had caused a great deal of controversy. He further said that it was mentioned for the benefit of the welfare state of students and regretted that such an action was wrong and that it would not happen again.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that most government schools are in the process of making caste divisions in the attendance register of students in order to receive scholarships.

In a similar incident, during November, there was a complaint that students at a corporation school in Chennai were divided along caste lines. Based on the complaint, the Directorate of School Education had directed immediate inspection of the attendance record of students.

Apparently, he insisted that schools should not segregate students. Further adding that students who are studious should not be divided from students who are lagging behind in their studies. It is also worth noting that, he also advised that students’ names should be listed alphabetically or only on the basis of their serial number.

