Govt School Teachers Spend Rs 1 Lakh on Temporary Tin Shed as School Building Poses Threat

Two teachers from a state-run, Panchayat Union Primary School, have spent one lakh rupees from their own money to make a temporary tin shed on the campus considering the safety of the school kids. The teachers are now teaching under the tin shed, instead of the actual school building. All of the first to fifth grade students are taking their classes while seated in the tin huts.

Located in the Mayiladuthurai district’s Mannippallam panchayat, close to Manalmedu, the Panchayat Union Primary School accommodates more than 100 students. Unfortunately, now the number of students enrolled has gone down to 38 due to inadequate safety of the kids.

Most of the parents in the surrounding villages have moved their children to other private schools since they reportedly believe there is no adequate security for their children at the current state-run school, as the entire school building is damaged and the upper half of the building is collapsing.

Additionally, as the cement portions need to be fixed right away since the roof of the school building has partially collapsed multiple times and posing threat, the public had petitioned the district collector and the school education department several times, but no action has been taken yet despite various protests, according to the locals.

Since the school is now operating in a temporary tin shed, the parents of the students enrolled have urged the state government to build a new building for the school right away for the sake of the students and avoid drop outs.

(Inputs from Krishna Kumar, Mayiladuthurai)

