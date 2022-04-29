Govt to Roll-Out National Curriculum Framework to 'Decolonize' Indian Education Soon, Pradhan Releases Guidelines

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the ‘Mandate Document’ or the guidelines for the development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). While launching the document at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the minister said that the mandate document is a step towards the decolonization of the Indian education system.

If the National Education Policy 2020 is the ‘philosophy’ and NCF is the ‘pathway’ and the mandate document released today is the ‘Constitution’ to champion the changing demands of the 21st century, said Pradhan.

The ‘Mandate Document’ guides the development of the NCF. More than 700 State-level Expert Groups in States and Union Territories across subjects and cross-cutting themes have been created. 25 National-level expert groups including international experts. The inputs being gathered are being analyzed rigorously, to draw the best, to be incorporated in the development of the NCFs by the Steering Committee, along with the Mandate Group, and the NCERT, siad the official statement by the ministry.

Pradhan further said that the mandate document will bring about a paradigm shift with a focus on the holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, the vital role of teachers, learning in the mother tongue, and cultural rootedness.

Terming the preparation of the National Curriculum Framework as a scientific and continuous process and NCF a society’s document, he suggested creating an app-based process to enable suggestions for the NCF from every citizen of our country.

Appreciating the experts, academia, and intellectuals for making possible this landmark day in our Indian knowledge system, he said that India’s model of education based on the NEP 2020 will act as a benchmark for emerging economies across the world.

Dr. B. C. Nagesh while addressing the gathering said that NEP is going to play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country and the new education system will also contribute to the welfare of the world.

Dr Kasturirangan said that there is a need to bring greater flexibility to the education system. The NCF will contribute to building an education system which can stand the dynamics of the changing times and fulfills the need of the 21st century, he added.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will empower and enable outstanding teaching and learning in the country, by converting the vision of the NEP 2020 into reality in our schools and classrooms. The development of the NCF is being guided by the National Steering Committee (NSC), chaired by Dr K Kasturirangan, supported by the Mandate Group, along with the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT).

The NCF includes the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), the National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care & Education (NCFECCE), the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

