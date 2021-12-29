Govt to Upskill Over 4000 Nagaland Weavers, Artisans, Offer to Work in Micro-units Post-training

The Central government is set to upskill over 4,000 craftsmen, cane, and bamboo artisans from Nagaland under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The objective is to upskill the local weavers and artisans to enhance their productivity through RPL assessment and certification in traditional handicrafts.

The artisans and weavers will be trained in innovative and upgraded techniques of making handmade products. Post-training all the artisans and weavers will work in micro-units that are set up in their respective clusters. During this time the beneficiaries will be encouraged to participate actively in external deliberation so that at the final stage, they are able to manage market linkages on their own.

The project will be implemented in different phases, including the selection of artisans and weavers, training of trainers, and upskilling of artisans and weavers through RPL with bridge module.

The artisans and weavers will be selected from the traditional crafts clusters of Nagaland, the ministry said, and will be made on the basis of the existing experience of these candidates. The trainers will be selected either from the existing database or a training programme will be conducted for the existing artisans and weavers from the proposed clusters.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal implementation agency for the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will monitor the day-to-day progress of the project.

The project aims at achieving learning outcomes including entrepreneurship development, digital literacy, communication skills at workplace, and development of sales, and marketing skills. The project will also be backed by industry participation which is vital for the successful implementation of this project and the ongoing support. The industry will be supporting in areas like training of 150 trainers, infrastructure, providing raw material, and promotion of crafts in domestic and international markets, read the official notice.

During the online launch of the initiative, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create the right synergies and build infrastructure for the country’s youth all across the country.

“Skilling the youth is an important mission for us and that is why we have gathered here to launch this event that trains and motivates artisans. He shared that during his visit to Nagaland, he realized the potential that the region has and its role in economic progression. This prompted the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to come up with this program in a bid to meet the economic aspirations of the local youth and take them on the path of development," he added.

