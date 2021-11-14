Goyal Asks NIFT Students to Engage with Weavers, Artisans

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested the students and alumni of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) engage with weavers and artisans by connecting them to the markets. He said the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans so that they get their rightful dues.

The minister added that design, packaging, and branding for the products of artisans can give them good returns and NIFT students can consider working in this direction. He said that the institute has contributed a lot for the fashion industry as a centre of excellence and "we do hope that in the near future, we should be able to designate this as an institute of national importance".

Further, Goyal said that the Indian quality should define what is world-class. “I want the graduates today to work to make India as the ’Fashion Capital of the World’ in the next five years…India has to move to the sphere of the best quality. Indian quality must define what is world-class," he said while addressing the convocation ceremony at NIFT, Delhi.

Advertisement

NIFT was established in Delhi in 1986 under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles. It is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The combat uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs 103.20 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.