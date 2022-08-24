Great Lakes Institute of Management Launches 2-year Online PG Diploma in Management

Great Lakes Institute of Management has introduced AICTE-approved two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management in the online mode. The course which is in an online-format, is being introduced from the Gurgaon campus this year.

“The program will enable the learners in obtaining a strong understanding of business fundamentals and accelerate their career growth by transitioning into managerial roles," claims the institute in its release.

It also leverages the best practices and innovative pedagogies developed through the last couple of years when all programs had to be delivered online and is designed to be highly effective in ensuring learning outcomes, added the release.

Offered in a flexible online learning format, the industry-relevant curriculum of this PGDM program will help learners obtain new-age skills and learn core business management principles. The learners can further deep dive by choosing the relevant specialization in domains such as Data Science & Analytics, Marketing and Operations.

“The academic quality of the curriculum is paced to match the learners’ needs to obtain future-ready concepts through mentored learning. Learners can participate in cutting-edge online learning while gaining practical experience under the guidance of industry experts through a deliberately designed blend of live virtual classrooms, recorded lecture videos & study materials, discussion forums, and case-based learning," the institute added further.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “We are excited to introduce the AICTE-approved Great Lakes Online PGDM that can help one gain future-ready skills in a flexible format. We look forward to the transformative impact of this program in helping thousands of professionals who wish to advance their careers with a top-quality education without quitting their jobs."

The learners of this program will also gain access to dedicated career support by Great Learning, a part of the BYJU’s group. This includes assistance in creating an e-portfolio, preparation for interviews & resume building, access to exclusive job boards, career guidance and mentorship.

