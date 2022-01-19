Great Reshuffle: 82% of Indian Employees Considering to Change Jobs in 2022: LinkedIn

Despite the pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work, and 82 per cent are considering changing their jobs in 2022, claims a recent survey by LinkedIn, an online professional network.

The job-seeker research further reveals that the “great reshuffle" in India is being led by freshers with up to one year of work experience as 94 per cent and “Gen Z professionals" who are 87 per cent, are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022.

Based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India, the survey shows that professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance (30 per cent), not enough money (28 per cent), or greater career ambitions (23 per cent). When looking for new roles in the new year, professionals in India say flexible working arrangements will be top priority, adds the survey.

The survey claims that professionals are optimistic about the future of work, but seven in ten still doubt their own mettle. LinkedIn’s research reveals that professionals in India are confident about their job roles (45 per cent), careers (45 per cent), and overall job availability (38 per cent) getting better in 2022. In fact, 86 per cent of professionals in India say they are confident about the strength of their professional networks as they enter into the new year looking for new job opportunities.

The survey also uncovers India’s emotional ambivalence as 71 per cent of professionals say they question their abilities at work more now than before the pandemic, while 63 per cent say they suffer from imposter syndrome.

“This self-doubt seems to be a byproduct of working in isolation for nearly two years as 33 per cent of professionals say the pandemic has negatively impacted their confidence at work," added the survey.

Findings show that lack of face-to-face support from supervisors and peers (40 per cent), having to take on new responsibilities (34 per cent), and having to use more technology (31 per cent) are the top three work stressors for professionals in India.

“Work-life balance can convince professionals to stay"

The top reasons that can convince professionals in India to stay with their current employer in 2022 include better salary (42 per cent), more appreciation (36 per cent), and improved work-life balance (34 per cent).

But, findings also indicate a glaring disparity in the perception of men and women towards how they are being compensated by their current employers today. According to the survey, working women (37 per cent) are more likely to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance, when compared to working men (28 per cent). Additionally, 49 per cent of women employees say they will remain with their current employer if they get better pay when compared to working men (39 per cent).

IT, and healthcare roles on rise

Meanwhile, to help job-seekers identify the fastest-growing opportunities in India, LinkedIn has launched the second edition of the annual ‘Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list’. To put together this year’s rankings, LinkedIn looked at their platform data to identify job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021.

The list spotlights a growing demand for highly skilled IT workers for roles such as site reliability engineer, data science specialist, machine learning engineer and business development talent. The list also reveals that the healthcare sector is looking to fill vacancies for wellness specialists and molecular biologists.

