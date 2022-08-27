Greatest Reward is if My Students Learn 'Humanity': West Bengal Primary School Teacher Listed for National Award

The Union Ministry of Education has released a list of teachers receiving National Teacher Awards from various states. A teacher of Jaipur Primary School in Bankura, West Bengal, too has made it to the list. Buddhadev Dutta said the entire credit goes to his school and the entire Bankura district for this special recognition. “This recognition is not only for me, but for everyone," he said.

Dutta, who is currently in the capital Delhi to attend a national level seminar said, “As a teacher, this recognition is incomparable. But for this, I want to thank all the students, teachers, officials of the school. This recognition is all of us. If my students are able to learn humanity, compassion, knowledge, then that will be my greatest reward."

He further added that since he too has been a student of the Jaipur school, there always was a sense of responsibility towards this school as well as the district. “With this honor, the responsibility has now increased," he said. This is the first time a primary school teacher will be receiving the National Teacher Award.

A total of 46 teachers across the country will be honored with this special ‘National Teacher Award’. This honor will be given at Vigyan Bhavan on Teacher’s Day on September 5, by the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu. The list includes high school teachers from other states. There are also CBSE, CISCE board school teachers.

Among the list of awardees also include Nishi Kumari, a teacher at Mahadev Higher Secondary School (Bihar), Amit Kumar from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog (Himachal Pradesh), Umesh T P from GLPS Amruthapura (Karnataka), Anju Dahiya from Govt S Secondary School Barwasni (Haryana), Vandna Shahi, a Principal from BCM School (Punjab), and Kavita Sanghvi, a Principal from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (Maharashtra).

