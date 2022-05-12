Home / News / education-career / GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates: Link Available at gseb.org, Marksheet Soon
GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates: Link Available at gseb.org, Marksheet Soon

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates: Over 1 lakh students will be able to download their marksheets from gseb.org.

News18.com |
New Delhi // Updated: May 12, 2022, 08:34 IST
GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board students will be receiving the result for class 12 board exams today, May 12 at 10 am. The results for only science stream will be announced today. Commerce and general stream students will have to wait a little longer to get their marksheet. Read More

May 12, 2022 08:34 IST

How to get marksheet offline?

After the results of the board examination are declared, a student will be sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate along with the required form of mark verification, file verification, name correction, group correction, denial of marks and re-appearing in the examination.

May 12, 2022 08:32 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Result: What to Check in Marksheet

After downloading online marksheet, students need to check details including -

— Marks
— Personal details
— Total
— Corresponding grade
— Spellings

In case of any error, students need to get in touch with officials soon.

May 12, 2022 08:30 IST

Gujarat Board 12th GSEB HSC Result: How to get hard copy of marksheet?

Since the result is being announced in the online mode. Many students are concerned about how they can get the hardcopy of their marksheets. Once the result is declared online, the Gujarat Board will send marksheets to the respective schools. Till then printout of the online marksheet will act as a provisional one.

May 12, 2022 08:14 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Link

Less than two hours ahead of the result, Gujarat Board has activated the result to check class 12 science marks at its official website, gseb.org. Students, however, will be able to check marks only at 10 am.

May 12, 2022 08:11 IST

Unhappy with Gujarat Board, GSEB HSC Result, Here's What to do

Students not satisfied with their marks in the class 12 science result will have a chance to apply for re-evaluation. Moreover, GSEB will be holding special exams or compartment exams for students. Marks obtained in these exams will be considered final and cannot be challenged further. Those who get E grade will have to take compartment tests. Exam dates will be announced soon.

May 12, 2022 08:04 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board Result: How Were Marks Calculated?

The marks were calculated based on an alternative method in 2021. Without exams, the final score was obtained by marks obtained by students in class 10 boards, class 11 exams as well as internals of class 12. The class 10 marks will have 50 per cent weightage while the class 12 and 11 combined have 50 per cent.

May 12, 2022 08:02 IST

Gujarat Board Pass Percentage, Students Getting A1 to Drop from Last Year

It is likely that the number of students passing the exam or those getting an A1 grade may see a dip this year as compared t 2021. Last year, for the first time the board achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage. Years prior on an average, 71 per cent of students who took the exam used to pass it. Of the 1.7 lakh candidates who registered for the science exam, as many as 3245 got an A1 grade, in 2020 the number was about 400.

May 12, 2022 07:51 IST

Gujarat Board HSC, GSEB 12th Result: How to Check Marks Online

Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, GSHSEB.org and click on the Board Website tab

-Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result’ link.

Students can check their results at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com by following these steps -

Step 1: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 2: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 3: Your GSHSEB Class 12 science stream result 2022 will load on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.

May 12, 2022 07:50 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board Result: How to Check via SMS

Students can also get their result without using internet and directly via SMS service. To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2022 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

May 12, 2022 07:49 IST

Gujarat Board Passing Marks

Students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exams. Those who get Grade E1 or Grade E2 in subjects will have a chance to improve their scores by appearing in supplementary exams conducted by GSHSEB.

May 12, 2022 07:48 IST

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Result: Websites to Check

The Gujarat Board result will be available online. The marksheet downloaded from the website will act as a provisional marksheet and can be considered for admissions as well. Students need to ensure they rely only on official websites for the same. Here are the go to websites -

— gseb.org
— gsebeservice.com

May 12, 2022 07:46 IST

GUJCTE Result Today Too!

Not just Gujarat Board HSC, the entrance exam for admission to pharmacy and engineering diploma courses in state-based colleges - GUJCET - will also be announced today. GUJCET is also for students from science background. The final answer key for GUJCET has already been released.

May 12, 2022 07:44 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result: Documents Needed to Download Marksheet

Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. To get their marksheets, students will have to write their seat number as mentioned on Gujarat Board HSC hall ticket. To ensure result is available without any hiccup, students might want to keep their admit card ready with them to check marks online.

May 12, 2022 07:41 IST

Gujrat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Announces Date & Time

May 12, 2022 07:35 IST

GSEB HSC Science Result Today

The Gujarat Board class 12 science result will be announced today - May 12. The result will be available at the official website, gseb.org at 10 am. The result date and time were announced by the state education minister. Out of over 7 lakh kids registered, marks for only 1 lakh will be announced today. Most of the students who took exam in general stream will not get results today.

Over 1 lakh students who took Gujarat Board HSC exams in science stream will be able to get their scores at official Gujarat Board website – gseb.org.

The marksheets so available will not only have the score obtained by candidates in each subject, total but also the corresponding grade given to kids. Candidates having an E grade will have to appear for compartment exams, however, those having F grade will have to repeat a year, as per the rules of Gujarat Board.

The number of students passing the exams this year are expected to decline after touching a 100 per cent mark last year. In 2021, the GSEB did not hold any exams and promoted students based on an alternative mode of assessment. All students who took the exam were given passing marks. Years before that the pass percentage was around 70 per cent.

