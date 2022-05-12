GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates: Link Available at gseb.org, Marksheet Soon

Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, GSHSEB.org and click on the Board Website tab

-Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result’ link.

Students can check their results at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com by following these steps -

Step 1: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 2: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 3: Your GSHSEB Class 12 science stream result 2022 will load on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.