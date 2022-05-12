GSEB HSC Result 2022: How to Check Gujarat Board 12th Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) will be announcing the results of its class 12 or HSC final exam for science stream, today, May 12 at 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the board’s official portal — gseb.org. They can also check it through SMS and the DigiLocker app. Over one lakh students took the Gujarat board HSC science exam this time.

GSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th Science Results LIVE Updates

Advertisement

To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam. Those who get Grade E1 or Grade E2 in subjects will have a chance to improve their scores by appearing in supplementary exams conducted by GSHSEB. The exams were conducted between March 28 and April 8 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols of the government.

GSEB HSC Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, gseb.org and click on the board website tab

Step 2: Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2022 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your GSHSEB Class 12 science stream result 2022 will load on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 6: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.

GSEB HSC Results 2022: How to check via SMS

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2022 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

GSEB HSC Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Advertisement

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

Step 9: Go to the Gujarat Board result link

Step 10: Enter required details

Advertisement

Step 11: Your result will be displayed on the screen

GSEB HSC Results 2022: What to check in Gujarat Board 12th Marksheet

After receiving their GSHSEB class 12 science stream result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat board immediately. Once the result is declared online, the Gujarat Board will send marksheets to the respective schools from where students will be able to collect it.

GSEB HSC Results 2022: Passing Marks

Students need to get at least 35 per cent in each subject of the science stream and overall to clear the 12th exam of Gujarat board. Those who score 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, those scoring between 91 to 80 marks will get A2, for those getting between 80 to 71 marks will get grade B1 and between 70 to 61 marks, will get B2 grade.

Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range will get grade C1, while those getting between 50 to 41 marks will get grade C2. This is followed by grade for students who get between 40 to 35. While students who get marks below 35 but above 21 will get an grade E1 and will have to appear for the compartment exams, dates of which will be declared once the results are out.

GSEB HSC Results 2022: What Happened Last Year

In 2021, the Gujarat board had cancelled the HSC exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. It had formulated the result via an alternative evaluation scheme. The GSHSEB results were prepared by giving 50 per cent weightage to class 10 result and 25 per cent to class 11 result and class 12 internal unit tests each. As many as 3.71 lakh students had appeared for GSEB class 12 exam out of which 2.83 lakh were declared pass.

Before last year, out of the total students who took the exam, an average of 71 per cent of students used to clear it. In 2020, out of 1.7 lakh candidates who had registered for the science exam, as many as 3245 got an A1 grade. Hence, this year, the number of students who pass the exam is likely to decrease than in 2021. Students to score a minimum of 35 per cent in the Gujarat board 12th result. Meanwhile, commerce and arts stream students will have to wait a little to get their result.

GUJCET Result 2022 Today

Not just the Gujarat board science stream 12th result, the GSEB will also release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 results today. Those candidates, who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at official website at gseb.org. GUJCET 2022 was held on April 18. To download the results, students will need to keep their admit cards handy as they will need their application number written on the hall ticket to download their results.

GUJCET Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated GUJCET 2022 result link

Step 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials

Step 4: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 result

GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in the state-based institutes. It was held as an offline pen-and-paper-based test on April 18. Those who clear the exam will be called for further counselling and will have to pay the admission fee to reserve the seat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.