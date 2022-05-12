GSEB HSC Science Result at gseb.org: Know Gujarat Board 12th Passing Marks

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board HSC results for science stream will be available at official website gseb.org at 10 AM. Students who took the Gujarat Board 12th exams conducted between March 28 and April 8 will be able to download their marksheets today.

To pass GSEB HSC result, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks or grade D. Those who get Grade E1 or Grade E2 in a maximum in the subjects have to appear to improve scores by appearing in supplementary exams. Students who score lower than that will be considered to have failed the exam and will have to repeat the year.

Students who secure 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, followed by an A2 for those who score in the range of 91 to 80 marks. Obtaining marks between 80 to 71 and 70 to 61 will get a student grade B1 and B2, respectively. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range get C1, 50 to 41 marks holders will get a C2 grade followed D for marks between 40 to 35. Students who get marks below 35 but above 21 get an E1 grade and are made to appear for the compartment exams.

In 2021, GSHSEB had cancelled the physical examination for class 12 in wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The board recorded a 100 per cent result as all students were declared passed based on an alternate method of evaluation. In 2020, GSHSEB witnessed a passing percentage of 71.34 per cent in the class 12 science stream. In 2019, the passing percentage of GSHSEB class 12 science stream results was 71.9 per cent.

After receiving their GSHSEB class 12 science stream result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat Board immediately. Apart from 12th class result, the GUJCET marks for admission to pharmacy and engineering diploma courses will also be released today.

