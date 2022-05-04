GSHSEB Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know Minimum Marks Needed to Pass

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board is all set to announce the result of class 12 and class 10 exam results this month. It is likely that the class 12 science result will be announced in the third week of May while the class 10 results can be expected in June. Once the results will be announced, students can check it on the official Gujarat Board website at gseb.org.

This year around 8 lakh students in class 10 and about 7 lakh students in class 12 gave their board exams. The Gujarat Board class 10 and class 12 exams were conducted from March 28 to April 12. GSHSEB official told the media that the assessment is almost over and it is near completing and would be done within a couple of more days.

GSHSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: Where results can be checked?

Other than the official GSHSEB website, students can check marks at alternative, websites such as indiaresult.com, examresult.net among others. However, it is best to check the result on the official website. To access the GSEB result, schools have to login with their index numbers and passwords. The schools are required to provide students duplicate copies of their marksheets, and should also make a record of it.

GSHSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing marks

According to Gujarat board rules, the minimum passing marks is 33 per cent and a student must obtain a minimum of Grade ‘D’ in all the subjects to be considered qualified. The GSEB students who scored Grade ‘E1’ or Grade ‘E2’ in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

Students who get 91 marks or above are said to have obtained an A1 grade while those in the range of 90 to 81 marks get A2. From 80 to 71 the grade is B1 and 70 to 61 it is B2. For students who obtained marks in the 60 to 51 range the corresponding grade is C1 for 50 to 41 marks holder grade is C2 and 40 to 35 get D. Students who get marks below 35 but above 21 get E1 grade and are made to appear for the compartment.

GSHSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage

Last year, in 2021, the pass percentage in both HSC and SSC exams were 100 per cent. The Board had given grace marks to students last year who could not obtain minimum marks. This was a one-time rule adopted due to the pandemic. Now, the pass percentage is expected to lower this year. Because of this policy, merit list was not announced.

In 2020, the GSEB 10th pass percentage was recorded at 60.64 per cent. Of the total 10.83 lakh students, 8.40 lakh were regular students and 2.25 lakh were students who were repeating the examination this year. GSEB SSC topper 2020 scored 94.66 per cent marks. For class 12th, Neha Yadav topped the HSC exam with 98. 86 per cent.

In 2019, a total of 1,34,352 students had appeared for the class 12 science exam. Overall, 71.9 per cent students passed the GSEB Class 12th Science exam. For class 10, the overall pass percentage recorded this year was 66.97 per cent.

