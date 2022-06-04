GSHSEB HSC, Gujarat Board 12th General Result LIVE Updates: Link Activated, Marksheet Soon at gseb.org

Students who secure 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, followed by an A2 for those who score in the range of 91 to 80 marks. Obtaining marks between 80 to 71 and 70 to 61 will get a student grade B1 and B2, respectively. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range get C1, 50 to 41 marks holders will get a C2 grade followed D for marks between 40 to 35. Students who get marks below 35 but above 21 get an E1 grade and are made to appear for the compartment exams.