GSHSEB SSC Result Declared at gseb.org, 65.18% Students Clear Gujarat Board 10th Exam

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the 10th result 2022 today, June 6 at 8 am. The Gujarat SSC board exam results can be checked by visiting the official websites at gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com. The overall pass percentage of SSC is 65.18 per cent.

A total of 7,72,771 students took the GSHSEB SSC exam out of which 50,3726 passed the exam. Out of the total students who passed the Gujarat board SSC exam, girls have outperform boys. The pass percentage among boys is 84.67 per cent while among girls, it is 89.23 per cent.

The pass percentage is highest in Surat district at 75.64 per cent and lowest in Patan district at 54.29 per cent. This year, as many as 12,090 candidates secured A1 grade, 52,992 got A2 grade, 93,602 candidates secured B1 grade and 1,30,097 received B2 grade. The board had conducted the 10th exam from March 28 to April 9.

Advertisement

GSEB SSC or class 10 result 2022: Passing marks

To pass the Gujarat SSC exam, a student needs to score a minimum ‘D’ grade or 40 per cent marks in all the subjects and in aggregate. Students who score E1 grade in a maximum of two subjects will have the option to appear in supplementary exams and improve their scores, the dates of which will be announced later. Students with lower grades than that have to repeat the year.

GSEB SSC or class 10 result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSHSEB

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number

Step 4: Your GSHSEB 10th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Advertisement

After receiving the results online, candidates must take a printout of the marksheet. Further, they need to ensure it is error-free. Students will have to cross check a few things on the GSHSEB 10th result. This includes spelling of name of the student, correct application number, subjects names, marks and grades. They must also check the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks.

In 2021, Gujarat board cancelled the 10th board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted to the next class based on an alternate method of evaluation. GSHSEB took into account the internal assessment which had 20 per cent weightage and the remaining 80 per cent marks to the class 9 final exam and the first term exams of class 10.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.