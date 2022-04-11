Gujarat Board 10th Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked

The Gujarat Board class 10 Hindi paper has been allegedly leaked on Saturday, March 10. As per reports, the question paper went viral on social media along with answers handwritten beside them. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has said it will conduct an investigation of the paper leak. The Hindi paper was the last class 10 exam.

The question paper was allegedly found on a WhatsApp group known as “Apna Adda", according to media clams. The exam began at 10.30 am, however, the question paper was found in circulation on the social media platform at 12.30 pm. The exam then continued till 1.30 pm. During the exam period, students were not allowed to carry the question paper outside the classroom. Hence, an inquiry is being done by the state board.

Also read| UP Board Class 12 English Question Paper Leaked: Exam Canceled in 24 Districts, DIOS Suspended

Advertisement

The GSHSEB chairman AJ Shah has said that the incident can’t be called a ‘paper leak’. The images were posted on the social media platform at around 12.45 pm, however, an inquiry into the matter has been initiated and cybercrime will help with the same, he told TOI.

Out of the five accused, four people have been arrested by the Dahod district police on Sunday in connection with the paper leak. The five accused include the parent of a student who was appearing for the exam who said he wanted to help his son with the exam, reported a leading news agency.

Read| Mumbai HSC Chemistry Paper Allegedly Leaked by Coaching Centre Owner, Gaikwad Calls it ‘False’

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party had said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Presenting before you the Gujarat model of education. The state being ruled by BJP since decades is ruining the future of the students where exam papers are being leaked on social media."

The Gujarat board classes 10, and 12 exams began on March 28. As many as 9.72 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam this year which is quite less when compared to 2021. Last year, as many as 14.03 lakh students had applied for the exam, however, due the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was cancelled and the board promoted all the students. In 2020, the number of students who took the exam was 11.05 lakh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.