The Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will hold Class 10th and 12th final exams from March 14 to 31 in the state. As many as 1.07 students will appear in exams at specific examination centres in Ahmedabad. All these centres will have 3,692 classrooms.

This year Gujrat Board has increased the number of centres for class 12th general stream and science stream in particular reported a leading news daily. A total of 97,000 students appeared for the classes 10th, and 12th board exams, last year. As far as class 10 is concerned, the board has reduced one centre compared to last year. In 2022, there were 205 centres for class 10th exams, this year there will be 204 centres.

Last year 30,000 students appeared in class 12 general stream annual exams. The number of examination centres was 104. However, this year as the number of students taking exams has swelled, 124 examination centres have been allotted to conduct the exams. Similarly, the number of centres for the class 12 science stream has increased. Last year exams were conducted at 39 centres but this year, keeping in view the increase in registration, the Board has raised the number of centres to 45.

The GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 28. Exams for the HSC or class 12 general and vocational streams will be administered by the GSEB from March 14 to 29. For final exams, the Gujarat board will likely release the admit cards in the first week of March.

The practical exam for class 12 is underway. It began on February 20 and will conclude on February 28. The official time for the examination is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. To clear the exam, students have to score at least 33 per cent or above in each subject as well as overall. The boarc had earlier rescheduled the second term examination dates of class 12 science stream after the dates clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

