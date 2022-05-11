Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Date & Time Announced: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Gujarat Board class 12 or GSEB HSC result will be declared on May 12 at 10 am, announced state education minister Jitu Vaghani. Students who appeared for the exam will be eligible to their results at official website gseb.org. Students will need to keep their admit cards handy as the result will be visible only after typing the roll number or unique ID number given by the board.

Tomorrow, only class 12 science result will be available for rest of the streams, Gujarat Board is yet to announce the result. Apart from the board exam result, the entrance test scores for GUJCET will also be available tomorrow.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) last year declared all students as passed and hence attained highest-ever pass percentage at 100 per cent. In 2020, the pass percentage was recorded at 71.90 per cent passed the exam. In 2019 the pass percentage was at 71.34 per cent.

In class 12 science Gujarat result, students will get grades instead of marks for their class 12 results. To pass the boards, one needs to obtain at least a grade D. Those who get an E or E1 grade will have to appear for an improvement exam. Those who do not get the minimum marks in E2 have to repeat a year.

Students who will be not satisfied with the result will have an option to appear for exams at a later stage, these exams will be considered final. The exact dates of improvement exams is not yet announced.

