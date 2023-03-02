The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB has released the admit cards for class 10 board exams. Schools can download GSEB SSC hall tickets 2023 by visiting the official site of the board at gseb.org. Students appearing in this year’s senior secondary certificate exams can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

This year, Gujarat class 10 board exams are slated to begin on March 14 and will conclude by the end of the month on March 28. As notified earlier by the board, papers will begin at 10 am in the morning and will conclude at 1:15 pm in the afternoon.

Gujarat Board Class 10 Admit Cards 2023: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the state board at gseb.org.

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage, click on the GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 available there.

Step 3: Now you will enter the phone number or proceed by typing the email address

Step 4: Next click on the submit option provided on the screen.

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: You can check here and download the card as well for further reference.

The board is expected to announce 10th results in the first week of June. Over the years, the passing percentage has increased in the state. However, of late especially in 2019 and 2020 the number of students qualifying for exams has come down. In 2018, the passing percentage was close to 87 per cent but in the next two years, the pass-out percentage drastically reduced to 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exams for the HSC or class 12 general and vocational streams will be administered by the GSEB from March 14 to 29. As many as 1.07 students will appear in exams at specific examination centres in Ahmedabad. All these centres will have 3,692 classrooms. A total of 97,000 students appeared for the classes 10th, and 12th board exams, last year. In 2022, there were 205 centres for class 10th exams, this year there will be 204 centres.

Read all the Latest Education News here