Gujarat Board SSC Amit Card 2022 Released, Here's How to Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for class 10 or SSC board exam 2022. Students will have to collect the hall ticket from their respective schools as only the school administrators/ principals have access to download the admit card from GSHSEB’s official website, gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board class 10 exams are slated to begin from March 28 and candidates will have to mandatorily produce the hall ticket for appearing in the examination. Without it, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. The board has earlier released the hall ticket for HSC or class 12 board exams that are slated to begin with the SSC exam.

GSEB SSC Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Log on to Gujarat Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC Exam Hall Ticket March 2022’ or ‘HSC Exam Hall ticket March 2022’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the school’s index number, registered mobile number and email ID with the board

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click on ‘login’.

Step 5: Verify the OTP received on your registered phone number/ email ID

Step 6: Download the GSEB hall ticket for board exam 2022

The Gujarat Board exams will be conducted offline at various centres in the state from March 28 to April 12. The exams were earlier slated to be held between March 14 and 30 but were deferred due to unknown reasons.

While the GSEB class 10 exams will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1:45 pm, the class 12 or HSC exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning — 10 am to 1:45 pm and afternoon — 2:30 pm to 6:15 pm. All necessary COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask, regular sanitisation will be strictly adhered to during the exams. Candidates can check GSEB’s website for more information.

