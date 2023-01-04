Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Timetable Released, to Begin on March 14

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHESB) has announced the dates for the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exam s 2023 dates. The full schedule for the has been made available for the general (arts and commerce) and general (vocational) streams in classes 10 and 12 online at gseb.org.

The GSEB SSC or class 10 exams will be conducted between March 14 and 28. Exams for the HSC or class 12 general and vocational streams will be administered by the GSEB from March 14 to 29. GSEB will be conducting the practical exams for science stream of class 12 from February 20 to 28 before theory papers begin on March 14.

GSEB 10th, 12th Board Exam Datesheet: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads ‘Board Website’.

Step 3: Click on the link “Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023".

Step 4: The schedule for the GSEB board exam 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of the schedule and get a printout of it for future reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Timetable 2023

March 14, 2023 – Physical Science

March 16, 2023 – Chemistry

March 18, 2023 – Life Sciences

March 20, 2023 – Mathematics

March 23, 2023 – English paper - I

March 25, 2023 – Gujarati (First language & Second Language), Hindi (First language & Second Language), Marathi (First language), Sanskrit/ Urdu (First language), Persian/ Sindhi (First language), Arabic/ Tamil (First language)Prakrit

March 25, 2023 – Computer Education (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Timetable 2023

March 14, 2023 – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia (First Language)

March 16, 2023 – Standard Mathematics

March 17, 2023 – Basic Mathematics

March 20, 2023 – Science & Technology

March 23, 2023 – Social Science

March 25, 2023 – English (Second Language)

March 27, 2023 – Gujarati (Second Language)

March 28, 2023 – Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

The Gujarat board had earlier rescheduled the second term examination dates of class 12 science stream. The authorities had changed the examination schedule after the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and the second term exams clashed with each other. Students and their parents who are going to appear on the JEE Main 2023 requested the GSHESB to change the exam dates.

